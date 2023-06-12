How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Finals Game 5
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat meet in the NBA Finals, with a decisive Game 5 next to come.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
- Watch Nuggets vs. Heat with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 41-12 overall.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
- The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- When Denver totals more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Nuggets are averaging 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are on the road (112.2).
- Denver surrenders 109.6 points per game in home games this year, compared to 115.3 away from home.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have fared better in home games this season, averaging 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.