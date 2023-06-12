Jamal Murray and the rest of the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 108-95 win over the Heat, Murray had 15 points and 12 assists.

We're going to break down Murray's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 20.0 26.8 Rebounds 5.5 3.9 5.7 Assists 8.5 6.2 7.3 PRA -- 30.1 39.8 PR -- 23.9 32.5 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.1



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 14.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.0 per contest.

He's made 2.6 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, allowing 25.6 per game.

The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Jamal Murray vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 43 15 3 12 2 0 1 6/7/2023 45 34 10 10 3 0 1 6/4/2023 39 18 4 10 3 0 1 6/1/2023 44 26 6 10 2 0 1 12/30/2022 34 14 2 6 1 0 0

