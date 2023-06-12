The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .253.

Tovar is batting .368 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 68.3% of his games this season (43 of 63), with more than one hit 11 times (17.5%).

He has hit a home run in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 63), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has had at least one RBI in 34.9% of his games this year (22 of 63), with two or more RBI five times (7.9%).

In 42.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 29 .271 AVG .233 .306 OBP .282 .441 SLG .379 13 XBH 11 3 HR 2 14 RBI 13 32/4 K/BB 35/7 1 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings