Christian Braun and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 108-95 win over the Heat, Braun put up .

With prop bets available for Braun, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Christian Braun Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 4.5 4.7 3.2 Rebounds 1.5 2.4 1.6 Assists 0.5 0.8 0.5 PRA -- 7.9 5.3 PR -- 7.1 4.8 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Christian Braun's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Christian Braun Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 4.1% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 3.8 per contest.

Braun's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat allow 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

The Heat give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Christian Braun vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 15 1 1 0 0 1 1 6/7/2023 19 15 4 1 0 0 1 6/4/2023 15 6 1 3 0 0 3 6/1/2023 8 0 1 1 0 0 0 2/13/2023 26 10 4 4 1 0 1 12/30/2022 3 0 1 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Braun or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.