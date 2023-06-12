Aaron Gordon could make a big impact for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Gordon tallied 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 108-95 win versus the Heat.

If you'd like to place a wager on Gordon's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 16.3 13.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 5.8 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.7 PRA -- 25.9 23 PR -- 22.9 19.3 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.9



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Heat

Gordon has taken 11.2 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 10.7% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Gordon's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 42 27 7 6 3 0 1 6/7/2023 34 11 10 5 0 0 1 6/4/2023 38 12 7 2 2 1 0 6/1/2023 36 16 6 1 0 1 0 12/30/2022 33 11 5 3 0 0 2

