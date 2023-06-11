The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.470) and total hits (61) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 75th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 62 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.8% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has driven home a run in 23 games this season (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (45.2%), including four games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .293 AVG .229 .371 OBP .300 .526 SLG .415 17 XBH 12 5 HR 4 23 RBI 13 46/14 K/BB 37/12 2 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings