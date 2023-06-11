How to Watch the Rockies vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies will play on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with Juan Soto and Charlie Blackmon among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 52 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- The Rockies rank ninth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 293 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 20th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.23 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.506 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dinelson Lamet heads to the mound for the Rockies to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw three innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits against the San Francisco Giants.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Giants
|L 10-4
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|John Brebbia
|6/7/2023
|Giants
|L 5-4
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Logan Webb
|6/8/2023
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Alex Cobb
|6/9/2023
|Padres
|L 9-6
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Yu Darvish
|6/10/2023
|Padres
|L 3-2
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Ryan Weathers
|6/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|Blake Snell
|6/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|James Paxton
|6/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Kutter Crawford
|6/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|-
|6/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Bryce Elder
