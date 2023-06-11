The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies will play on Sunday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with Juan Soto and Charlie Blackmon among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 52 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Rockies rank ninth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 293 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 20th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.23 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.506 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Dinelson Lamet heads to the mound for the Rockies to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw three innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits against the San Francisco Giants.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Giants L 10-4 Home Dinelson Lamet John Brebbia 6/7/2023 Giants L 5-4 Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants L 6-4 Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 6/9/2023 Padres L 9-6 Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish 6/10/2023 Padres L 3-2 Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers 6/11/2023 Padres - Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell 6/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Connor Seabold James Paxton 6/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Chase Anderson Kutter Crawford 6/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock 6/15/2023 Braves - Away Kyle Freeland - 6/16/2023 Braves - Away Dinelson Lamet Bryce Elder

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.