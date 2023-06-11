Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Sunday at Coors Field against Blake Snell, who is starting for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Padres are -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+150). The over/under is 12 runs for this game.

Rockies vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -185 +150 12 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rockies have put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in six of those games).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 23, or 41.1%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado is 8-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 28 of its 65 games with a total this season.

The Rockies are 8-4-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-19 11-21 13-14 13-26 17-28 9-12

