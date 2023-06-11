The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .328 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.

In 81.3% of his 32 games this season, Grichuk has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has homered in just one game this year.

In nine games this year (28.1%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 16 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-run games (12.5%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .368 AVG .278 .434 OBP .322 .544 SLG .370 11 XBH 3 0 HR 1 5 RBI 6 16/6 K/BB 10/4 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings