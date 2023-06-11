The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .253.

Tovar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 over the course of his last games.

Tovar has gotten a hit in 42 of 62 games this year (67.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (17.7%).

He has hit a home run in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 62), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (33.9%), with two or more RBI in five of them (8.1%).

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (41.9%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .272 AVG .233 .308 OBP .282 .421 SLG .379 12 XBH 11 2 HR 2 13 RBI 13 31/4 K/BB 35/7 1 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings