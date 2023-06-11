On Sunday, Elehuris Montero (batting .077 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .221 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Montero has gotten a hit in 10 of 22 games this season (45.5%), with more than one hit on four occasions (18.2%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

In seven games this season (31.8%), Montero has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 .320 AVG .163 .370 OBP .182 .400 SLG .302 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 6/2 K/BB 21/0 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings