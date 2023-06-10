Juan Soto and Charlie Blackmon are the hottest hitters on the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies, who play on Saturday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 51 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Fueled by 205 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Colorado has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 291 (4.5 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.26 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.505 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (4-7) for his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Freeland will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Royals L 2-0 Away Kyle Freeland Brady Singer 6/6/2023 Giants L 10-4 Home Dinelson Lamet John Brebbia 6/7/2023 Giants L 5-4 Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants L 6-4 Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 6/9/2023 Padres L 9-6 Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish 6/10/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers 6/11/2023 Padres - Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell 6/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Connor Seabold James Paxton 6/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Chase Anderson Kutter Crawford 6/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock 6/15/2023 Braves - Away Kyle Freeland -

