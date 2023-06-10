Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero (.160 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .234.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 10 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Montero has driven in a run in seven games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|13
|.381
|AVG
|.163
|.435
|OBP
|.182
|.476
|SLG
|.302
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|5/2
|K/BB
|21/0
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 66 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Padres will send Weathers (1-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.35 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 1 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.35, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .293 batting average against him.
