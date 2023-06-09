The San Diego Padres (29-33) visit the Colorado Rockies (26-38) in NL West action, at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Yu Darvish (4-4) for the Padres and Austin Gomber (4-4) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet RM
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Coors Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (4-4, 4.10 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-4, 6.99 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

  • Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 6.99 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • During 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 6.99 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to his opponents.
  • Gomber is trying to record his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.
  • Gomber has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season entering this matchup.
  • He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Austin Gomber vs. Padres

  • He will face off against a Padres offense that ranks 29th in the league with 453 total hits (on a .224 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .383 (24th in the league) with 69 total home runs (17th in MLB action).
  • Gomber has a 4.5 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP against the Padres this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .182 batting average over one appearance.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

  • Darvish (4-4) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 12th start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing two hits.
  • The 36-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 4.10, a 3.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.115.
  • In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
  • In 11 starts, Darvish has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
  • In 11 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
  • Among qualified pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 46th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd.

