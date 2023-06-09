How to Watch the Rockies vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
Yu Darvish takes the mound for the San Diego Padres on Friday at Coors Field against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Rockies Player Props
|Padres vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Padres vs Rockies Prediction
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 50 home runs as a team.
- Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored 285 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).
- The Rockies rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.499 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Austin Gomber (4-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Gomber has six starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Daniel Lynch
|6/4/2023
|Royals
|L 2-0
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brady Singer
|6/6/2023
|Giants
|L 10-4
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|John Brebbia
|6/7/2023
|Giants
|L 5-4
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Logan Webb
|6/8/2023
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Alex Cobb
|6/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Yu Darvish
|6/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Ryan Weathers
|6/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|Blake Snell
|6/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|James Paxton
|6/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Kutter Crawford
|6/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Garrett Whitlock
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.