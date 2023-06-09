Yu Darvish takes the mound for the San Diego Padres on Friday at Coors Field against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 50 home runs as a team.

Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 285 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Rockies rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.499 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (4-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Gomber has six starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Austin Gomber Daniel Lynch 6/4/2023 Royals L 2-0 Away Kyle Freeland Brady Singer 6/6/2023 Giants L 10-4 Home Dinelson Lamet John Brebbia 6/7/2023 Giants L 5-4 Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants L 6-4 Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 6/9/2023 Padres - Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish 6/10/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers 6/11/2023 Padres - Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell 6/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Connor Seabold James Paxton 6/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Chase Anderson Kutter Crawford 6/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock

