Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Randal Grichuk -- hitting .300 with five doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on June 9 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .325 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 24 of 30 games this season (80.0%) Grichuk has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (36.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 30 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Grichuk has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 15 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.500
|AVG
|.273
|.563
|OBP
|.333
|.643
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, one per game).
- Darvish (4-4) takes the mound for the Padres in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.10 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.10), 27th in WHIP (1.115), and 23rd in K/9 (9.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.