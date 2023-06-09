Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Heat - NBA Finals Game 4
FTX Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Miami Heat (44-38) will square off on Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo are players to watch for the Nuggets and Heat, respectively.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Friday, June 9
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Jokic, Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets' Last Game
The Heat were defeated by the Nuggets on Wednesday, 109-94. Jimmy Butler scored 28 in a losing effort, while Jamal Murray led the winning squad with 34 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jamal Murray
|34
|10
|10
|1
|0
|3
|Nikola Jokic
|32
|21
|10
|0
|2
|1
|Christian Braun
|15
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Aaron Gordon puts up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the field.
- Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|32.5
|12.7
|11
|1
|1.2
|1.6
|Jamal Murray
|28.1
|5.9
|6.8
|2
|0.2
|3
|Michael Porter Jr.
|12.1
|8.6
|1.9
|0.3
|0.6
|2.4
|Aaron Gordon
|11.9
|5.7
|3.4
|0.2
|0.8
|0.7
|Bruce Brown
|11.8
|4.1
|1.6
|0.9
|0.5
|1.1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.