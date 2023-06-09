The Denver Nuggets visit the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday (tip at 8:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others in this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-120) 12.5 (-125) 10.5 (+105) 1.5 (+155)

Jokic's 24.5 points per game average is 6.0 fewer than Friday's over/under.

Jokic's per-game rebound average -- 11.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (12.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.7 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (10.5).

Jokic has made 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-118) 5.5 (-110) 7.5 (-128) 2.5 (-182)

Friday's over/under for Jamal Murray is 25.5. That's 5.5 more than his season average.

He grabs 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet on Friday.

Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 1.3 less than Friday's prop bet (7.5).

His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (+100) 6.5 (-118) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (-118)

Aaron Gordon's 16.3 points per game are 3.8 points more than Friday's over/under.

Gordon's rebounding average of 6.6 is lower than his over/under on Friday (6.5).

Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than Friday's over/under.

Gordon's 0.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (+100) 10.5 (-118) 3.5 (-133)

Adebayo's 20.4 points per game are 0.1 fewer than Friday's over/under.

Adebayo averages 1.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 10.5).

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-115) 6.5 (-105) 6.5 (+110) 1.5 (+155)

The 27.5 points prop total set for Jimmy Butler on Friday is 4.6 more than his season scoring average (22.9).

Butler has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Butler's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Butler has hit 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

