The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 2-1 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 210.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 210.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have scored more than 210.5 points in 69 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in Denver's outings this year is 228.3, 17.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 38-12, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 62.3% chance to win.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 210.5 % of Games Over 210.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 69 84.1% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 58 70.7% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.

Four of Nuggets' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 25 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 20 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

The Nuggets record six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Denver scores more than 109.8 points, it is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 28-24 38-44 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

