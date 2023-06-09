The Minnesota Lynx (1-6) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Indiana Fever (1-5) on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Lynx vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Target Center

Target Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Fever

Minnesota scores 78.6 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 86.7 Indiana gives up.

Minnesota makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (42.5%).

The Lynx have a 1-3 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 42.5% from the field.

Minnesota shoots 33.3% from three-point range, 2.4% lower than the 35.7% Indiana allows to opponents.

The Lynx are 1-2 when they shoot better than 35.7% from distance.

Minnesota averages 34.7 rebounds a contest, 2.6 fewer rebounds per game than Indiana's average.

Lynx Injuries