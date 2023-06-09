At Target Center on Friday, June 9, 2023, the Indiana Fever (1-5) hope to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the Minnesota Lynx (1-6) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ION.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lynx Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Lynx (-3.5) 162 -155 +135
BetMGM Lynx (-3.5) 162.5 -160 +135
PointsBet Lynx (-3.5) 162.5 -170 +130
Tipico Lynx (-3.5) 163.5 -155 +122

Lynx vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Lynx have covered twice in games with a spread this season.
  • The Fever have won all three of their games against the spread this year.
  • Minnesota has been favored by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Indiana has been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread each time.
  • Lynx games have gone over the point total twice this season.
  • This year, games featuring the Fever have hit the over twice.

