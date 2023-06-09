Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Friday, Ezequiel Tovar (batting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Giants.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
- In 66.7% of his 60 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in five of them (8.3%).
- He has scored in 25 of 60 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.268
|AVG
|.182
|.305
|OBP
|.239
|.464
|SLG
|.273
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|13/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, one per game).
- The Padres will send Darvish (4-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 46th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd.
