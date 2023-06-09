Christian Braun and the rest of the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Braun had 15 points in his previous game, which ended in a 109-94 win against the Heat.

In this piece we'll examine Braun's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Christian Braun Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 4.5 4.7 3.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 1.8 Assists 0.5 0.8 0.5 PRA -- 7.9 5.6 PR -- 7.1 5.1 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.0



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Christian Braun Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 4.1% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 3.8 per contest.

Braun's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Christian Braun vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 19 15 4 1 0 0 1 6/4/2023 15 6 1 3 0 0 3 6/1/2023 8 0 1 1 0 0 0 2/13/2023 26 10 4 4 1 0 1 12/30/2022 3 0 1 0 0 0 0

