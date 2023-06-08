The San Francisco Giants (31-30) and the Colorado Rockies (26-37) will match up on Thursday, June 8 at Coors Field, with Alex Cobb pitching for the Giants and Chase Anderson taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +150. The total for the game is set at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (5-2, 2.71 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 1.69 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 30 times and won 14, or 46.7%, of those games.

The Giants have gone 2-2 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

San Francisco has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (43.4%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 8-16 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rockies vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+150) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+130) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+115) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+145) Ryan McMahon 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+120)

Rockies Futures Odds

