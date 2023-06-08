Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Jones -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on June 8 at 3:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Giants.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has three doubles, two home runs and a walk while batting .316.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 80.0% of his 10 games this season, with multiple hits in 40.0% of those games.
- In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Jones has driven in a run in six games this season (60.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in three of 10 games so far this year.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.71 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 7 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 2.71 ERA ranks 12th, 1.321 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 43rd.
