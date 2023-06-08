Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Jurickson Profar (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .243 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 54 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.1% of them.
- In 7.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has an RBI in 16 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 54 games (42.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.259
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.397
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|11/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (53.8%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb (5-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.71), 47th in WHIP (1.321), and 43rd in K/9 (8.3).
