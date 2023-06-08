On Thursday, Harold Castro (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .276 with seven doubles and three walks.

Castro is batting .300 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Castro has recorded a hit in 25 of 37 games this season (67.6%), including seven multi-hit games (18.9%).

In 37 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Castro has driven in a run in 11 games this year (29.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this season (32.4%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 .333 AVG .176 .320 OBP .237 .417 SLG .206 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 3/0 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 17 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

