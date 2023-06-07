Ryan McMahon and his .467 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (131 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on June 7 at 8:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Giants.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 57 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .486.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

In 63.8% of his 58 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In 15.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has had an RBI in 22 games this season (37.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 44.8% of his games this season (26 of 58), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .283 AVG .152 .328 OBP .239 .491 SLG .304 7 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 7 25/4 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 31 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (61.3%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (16.1%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (48.4%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (12.9%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (22.6%)

