LaMonte Wade Jr will lead the charge for the San Francisco Giants (30-30) on Wednesday, June 7, when they battle Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (26-36) at Coors Field at 8:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +170 moneyline odds. San Francisco is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). The total is 11 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (4-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 13 out of the 29 games, or 44.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have a record of 1-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (44.2%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 3-12 when favored by +170 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Castro 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+155) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+190) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+145)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

