Wednesday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (30-30) against the Colorado Rockies (26-36) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on June 7.

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (4-6, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Connor Seabold (1-2, 5.40 ERA).

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies have a 5-2-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in seven of those games).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (44.2%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has been victorious three times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (277 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.19 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule