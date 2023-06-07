Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) play at FTX Arena on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7

Wednesday, June 7 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Jokic, Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets' Last Game

On Sunday, the Heat knocked off the Nuggets 111-108, led by Gabe Vincent with 23 points (plus three assists and zero rebounds). Jokic was the top scorer for the losing side with 41 points while adding four assists and 11 rebounds.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 41 11 4 0 0 2 Jamal Murray 18 4 10 1 0 3 Aaron Gordon 12 7 2 0 1 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray posts 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon is putting up 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Bruce Brown is posting 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 32.3 12.3 11.7 1 1.1 1.6 Jamal Murray 27.9 5.5 6.3 2 0.3 2.8 Michael Porter Jr. 14 9.1 1.9 0.3 0.7 3 Aaron Gordon 11.7 5.4 3 0.1 1 0.7 Bruce Brown 12.4 4.2 1.9 1 0.2 1.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.