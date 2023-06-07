Nuggets vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Finals Game 3
The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are facing off in the NBA Finals, with Game 3 on tap.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-3)
|214.5
|-145
|+125
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|214.5
|-155
|+125
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|214.5
|-167
|+125
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|214.5
|-140
|+120
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- These two teams score 225.3 points per game combined, 10.8 more than this game's over/under.
- Combined, these teams surrender 222.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Miami has covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|28.5
|-120
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|24.5
|-125
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14.5
|-115
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|12.5
|-120
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|10.5
|-115
|11.5
Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Nuggets
|-274
|-5000
|Heat
|+225
|-
