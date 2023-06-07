The Denver Nuggets are 3-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Nuggets 111

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3)

Heat (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

Denver (29-25-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3 points or more this season (52.7%) than Miami (7-9) does as a 3+-point underdog (43.8%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents do it more often (48.8% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver ranks 12th in the NBA. Defensively, it gives up 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets are making 11.8 three-pointers per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are three-pointers.

