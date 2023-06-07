Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .294 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
- In seven of nine games this year (77.8%) Jones has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In five games this season (55.6%), Jones has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.19), 15th in WHIP (1.051), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
