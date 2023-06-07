Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Moustakas (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Giants.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas is hitting .253 with six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Moustakas has picked up a hit in 17 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 34 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Moustakas has driven in a run in 11 games this year (32.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.8%).
- In 13 games this season (38.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.222
|AVG
|.269
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.346
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|7/5
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.19), 15th in WHIP (1.051), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
