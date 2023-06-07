The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, match up versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Porter, in his last showing, had five points and six rebounds in a 111-108 loss to the Heat.

We're going to look at Porter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 17.4 14.0 Rebounds 7.5 5.5 9.1 Assists -- 1.0 1.9 PRA 22.5 23.9 25 PR 21.5 22.9 23.1 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.0



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Heat

Porter is responsible for taking 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

Porter is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Porter's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have allowed 13.1 makes per contest, 28th in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 26 5 6 0 1 0 0 6/1/2023 43 14 13 1 2 2 0 2/13/2023 33 17 6 0 5 1 1 12/30/2022 25 10 6 3 0 0 1

