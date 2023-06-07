On Wednesday, Robert Austin Wynns (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robert Austin Wynns? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is hitting .179 with two doubles and four walks.

In seven of 13 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not gone deep in his 13 games this season.

In four games this year (30.8%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 2 .167 AVG .200 .167 OBP .333 .333 SLG .200 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/0 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 6 GP 7 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Giants Pitching Rankings