Alexander Zverev and Tomas Martin Etcheverry are two rounds away from the title match as they match up in the quarterfinals of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on June 7.

Alexander Zverev vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Wednesday, June 7

Wednesday, June 7 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Zverev vs. Etcheverry Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 on Monday, Zverev took down No. 29-ranked Grigor Dimitrov, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

Zverev was beaten by Nicolas Jarry short of the final (6-7, 3-6) on May 26 in the semifinals of his most recent tournament, the Gonet Geneva Open.

Etcheverry defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6, 6-0, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Etcheverry suffered defeat in the round of 64 of his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 12, when he went down 6-7, 2-6 to Novak Djokovic.

Zverev hasn't faced Etcheverry in the past five years.

Zverev vs. Etcheverry Odds and Probabilities

Alexander Zverev Tomas Martin Etcheverry -300 Odds to Win Match +230 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.3% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 57.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.5

