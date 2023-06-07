Aaron Gordon NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 7
Aaron Gordon and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:30 PM ET.
In this article, we break down Gordon's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|16.3
|11.7
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.6
|5.4
|Assists
|2.5
|3.0
|3.0
|PRA
|20.5
|25.9
|20.1
|PR
|18.5
|22.9
|17.1
|3PM
|0.5
|0.9
|0.7
Looking to bet on one or more of Aaron Gordon's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
|Nuggets vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Heat Prediction
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 10.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.2 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.
- The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per game.
- On the glass, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.
- Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.
- Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.
Aaron Gordon vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/4/2023
|38
|12
|7
|2
|2
|1
|0
|6/1/2023
|36
|16
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|12/30/2022
|33
|11
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gordon or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.