Ryan McMahon -- batting .425 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on June 6 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 55 hits, batting .258 this season with 27 extra-base hits.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 74th in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this season (36 of 57), with more than one hit 14 times (24.6%).

Looking at the 57 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (15.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 36.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

In 45.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .283 AVG .152 .328 OBP .239 .491 SLG .304 7 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 7 25/4 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 31 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (61.3%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (16.1%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (48.4%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (12.9%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (22.6%)

