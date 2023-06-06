The San Francisco Giants (29-30) and Colorado Rockies (26-35) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET. The Giants are coming off a series defeat to the Orioles, and the Rockies a series win over the Royals.

The Giants will give the nod to John Brebbia (2-0) against the Rockies and Dinelson Lamet (1-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.80 ERA) vs Lamet - COL (1-2, 13.83 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dinelson Lamet

Lamet (1-2) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In his 13 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .367 against him. He has a 13.83 ERA and averages 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Brebbia

Brebbia (2-0) will take the mound for the Giants, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 3.80, a 4.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.056.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.