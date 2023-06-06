Rockies vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 6
The San Francisco Giants (29-30) and Colorado Rockies (26-35) clash in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET. The Giants are coming off a series defeat to the Orioles, and the Rockies a series win over the Royals.
The Giants will give the nod to John Brebbia (2-0) against the Rockies and Dinelson Lamet (1-2).
Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.80 ERA) vs Lamet - COL (1-2, 13.83 ERA)
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dinelson Lamet
- Lamet (1-2) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In his 13 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .367 against him. He has a 13.83 ERA and averages 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: John Brebbia
- Brebbia (2-0) will take the mound for the Giants, his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with an ERA of 3.80, a 4.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.056.
