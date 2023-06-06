LaMonte Wade Jr will lead the charge for the San Francisco Giants (29-30) on Tuesday, June 6, when they square off against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (26-35) at Coors Field at 8:40 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Rockies have +115 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 11 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: John Brebbia - SF (2-0, 3.80 ERA) vs Dinelson Lamet - COL (1-2, 13.83 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 12 (42.9%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Giants have a 5-11 record (winning only 31.2% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Giants went 3-4 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those games.

This year, the Rockies have won 15 of 41 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +30000 - 5th

