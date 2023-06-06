How to Watch the Rockies vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants meet Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Rockies Player Props
|Giants vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Rockies Prediction
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 49 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies rank eighth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- Colorado ranks 13th in the majors with 273 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 20th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.480 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Dinelson Lamet to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he threw three innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up five earned runs.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-0
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Tommy Henry
|6/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-4
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Zach Davies
|6/2/2023
|Royals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/3/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Daniel Lynch
|6/4/2023
|Royals
|L 2-0
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brady Singer
|6/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|John Brebbia
|6/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Logan Webb
|6/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Alex Cobb
|6/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Yu Darvish
|6/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Ryan Weathers
|6/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|Blake Snell
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.