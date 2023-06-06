On Tuesday, Alan Trejo (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: John Brebbia

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is hitting .257 with eight doubles and five walks.

Trejo is batting .438 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Trejo has gotten a hit in 19 of 33 games this season (57.6%), including six multi-hit games (18.2%).

In 33 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Trejo has driven in a run in nine games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 33 games (24.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .267 AVG .262 .267 OBP .295 .300 SLG .357 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 5/0 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 2 Home Away 16 GP 17 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

