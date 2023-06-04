Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and starting pitcher Kyle Freeland on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

Rockies vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 49 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

The Rockies rank seventh in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Colorado ranks 12th in the majors with 273 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.496 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Freeland (4-6) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Freeland has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Away Kyle Freeland Zac Gallen 5/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-0 Away Dinelson Lamet Tommy Henry 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-4 Away Connor Seabold Zach Davies 6/2/2023 Royals W 7-2 Away Chase Anderson Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Austin Gomber Daniel Lynch 6/4/2023 Royals - Away Kyle Freeland Brady Singer 6/6/2023 Giants - Home Dinelson Lamet Alex Wood 6/7/2023 Giants - Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 6/9/2023 Padres - Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish 6/10/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers

