Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will see Kyle Freeland on the hill for the Colorado Rockies in the final game of a three-game series, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Royals have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +115. A 9-run over/under has been set for this game.

Rockies vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -140 +115 9 -120 +100 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies' ATS record is 5-2-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those games).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 23 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado is 15-25 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 26 of 59 chances this season.

The Rockies have an against the spread mark of 7-3-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-14 11-20 13-11 13-23 17-23 9-11

