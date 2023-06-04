Sunday's game features the Kansas City Royals (17-41) and the Colorado Rockies (26-34) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Royals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 4.

The probable pitchers are Brady Singer (3-4) for the Royals and Kyle Freeland (4-6) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 5-2-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those contests).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (46%) in those contests.

Colorado has a mark of 15-25 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (273 total, 4.6 per game).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.

