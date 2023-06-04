On Sunday, Mike Moustakas (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas is hitting .232 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Moustakas has had a hit in 15 of 32 games this year (46.9%), including multiple hits three times (9.4%).

He has homered in two of 32 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Moustakas has had an RBI in 11 games this season (34.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.4%).

In 13 games this year (40.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .222 AVG .269 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .346 4 XBH 2 1 HR 0 6 RBI 3 7/5 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 16 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings