On Sunday, Mike Moustakas (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Moustakas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

  • Moustakas is hitting .232 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Moustakas has had a hit in 15 of 32 games this year (46.9%), including multiple hits three times (9.4%).
  • He has homered in two of 32 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Moustakas has had an RBI in 11 games this season (34.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.4%).
  • In 13 games this year (40.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.222 AVG .269
.333 OBP .323
.444 SLG .346
4 XBH 2
1 HR 0
6 RBI 3
7/5 K/BB 11/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 16
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.07).
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.12 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 7.12 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.