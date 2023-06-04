The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .278 with seven doubles and three walks.

In 65.7% of his games this season (23 of 35), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.

In 35 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Castro has driven home a run in 11 games this season (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 11 of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 .333 AVG .176 .320 OBP .237 .417 SLG .206 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 3/0 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 16 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings