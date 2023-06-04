Today in Paris, France, Lorenzo Musetti (No. 18 in world) will meet Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1), the highlight of a four-match schedule in the French Open round of 16. If you're looking for how to watch, Tennis Channel has the live stream.

Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Location: Paris, France

Court Surface: Clay

Watch the French Open Today - June 4

Match Round Match Time Karen Khachanov vs. Lorenzo Sonego Round of 16 5:00 AM ET Novak Djokovic vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Round of 16 6:30 AM ET Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Musetti Round of 16 8:30 AM ET Sebastian Ofner vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Round of 16 10:30 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Alcaraz vs. Musetti

Alcaraz has won four tournaments this year, with an overall match record of 30-3.

Musetti, who owns a 13-11 record in 12 tournaments this year, has yet to claim a tournament win.

In his 33 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Alcaraz has played an average of 21.1 games.

Alcaraz has played 22 matches on clay this year, and 22 games per match.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Alcaraz has won 84.4% of his games on serve, and 37.9% on return.

So far this year, Musetti has played 24 total matches (across all court surfaces), with a 54.0% game winning percentage. He averages 22.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

On clay courts, Musetti has played 21 matches (averaging 21.1 games per match and 9.3 games per set).

Musetti has a 75.2% service game winning percentage and a 33.1% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (200 service games won out of 266, and 89 return games won out of 269).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Yoshihito Nishioka Thiago Seyboth Wild 3-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 Round of 32 Casper Ruud Zhizhen Zhang 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 Round of 32 Tomas Martin Etcheverry Borna Coric 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 Round of 32 Nicolas Jarry Marcos Giron 6-2, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 Round of 32 Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Genaro Alberto Olivieri 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 Round of 32 Francisco Cerundolo Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 Round of 32 Grigor Dimitrov Daniel Altmaier 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 Round of 32 Alexander Zverev Frances Tiafoe 3-6, 7-6, 6-1, 7-6 Round of 32

